Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Young Pitcher Ends Season on Historic High Note

A San Francisco Giants starting pitcher ended his 2024 campaign by entering the record books.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Hayden Birdsong (60) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Oracle Park.
Sep 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Hayden Birdsong (60) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Oracle Park. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest shortcomings for the San Francisco Giants in the 2024 season was their starting rotation.

Ace Logan Webb remains as reliable of a starter as there is in baseball, but his production slipped for a second straight season. Blake Snell was incredible, but only after a second stint on the injury list when his upswing began in July.

Robbie Ray, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the offseason, made only seven starts. He ended the season on the injured list alongside Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Keaton Winn and Mason Black.

Alex Cobb made zero starts before he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians.

As a result, one of the players who was tasked with stepping into a larger-than-anticipated role was rookie Hayden Birdsong.

A sixth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, he flew through the team’s Minor League system. As is the case with many youngsters, he had bouts of ineffectiveness in his first taste of the Major Leagues.

High pitch counts were normally his nemesis. He failed to complete five innings in nine out of his 16 starts, including a stretch of six consecutive throughout August into September. 

But, we did see glimpses of his incredible potential, which was on full display in his final start of the season.

In their season finale on Sunday, Birdsong took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was blowing away hitters in the early going, racking up at least two strikeouts in each of the first four innings, including striking out the side twice.

That put him with some elite company in Giants franchise history.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Birdsong is only the third pitcher to record at least 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a game. Snell, on July 27th earlier this year, and Jason Schmidt on August 30th, 2002 are the other two.

But, he did manage to get into a league of his own, as shared by Sam Connon of Fastball on SI.

By striking out the first batter he faced in the fifth inning, the young righty became the first San Francisco pitcher in the divisional era to have 11 of the first 13 outs of a game be a strikeout.

That is the kind of high note that will give a player a lot of confidence and momentum heading into the offseason. Birdsong should be a major part of the team’s plans moving forward, as he has the stuff to be a top-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/San Francisco Giants News