San Francisco Giants Young Star Accomplishes Something Last Done by Willie Mays
The San Francisco Giants have gotten off to a scorching hot start in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their pitching staff has been excellent, already compiling a 2.3 WAR despite some hiccups along the way. Jordan Hicks and Justin Verlander have had bumps in the road in the starting rotation, while Spencer Bivens and Camilo Doval have had some shaky outings out of the bullpen.
Overall, that group has produced at a high level, more than making up for the inconsistent performances offensively.
As a team, the Giants have an underwhelming .220/.301/.403 slash line. Their impact bats have not gotten going yet with Willy Adames and Matt Chapman combining for only six extra-base hits so far in 132 plate appearances.
Luckily for the team, other players have been picking up the slack and producing at an incredibly high level.
Leading the way in that regard is center fielder Jung Hoo Lee.
Signed to a six-year, $113 million deal last offseason, there were some sizable expectations on him coming over from the KBO.
He was a dynamic performer, winning the MVP award in 2022 and taking home the Gold Glove in five consecutive seasons.
San Francisco had visions of him being an electric table setter atop the lineup, using his speed and athleticism to not only patrol the cavernous Oracle Park outfield but create run-scoring opportunities on the basepaths.
With some pressure to perform after his rookie campaign was cut short because of a season-ending shoulder injury, Lee has stepped up.
So much so, he is accomplishing things that no Giants player has done since Willie Mays.
As shared by @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on X, Lee is the first player since Mays in 1964 to have a batting average of at least .350 with 12+ extra base hits and 3+ stolen bases through the first 14 games of a season.
Any time a player is doing something not done since Mays, they are doing something right.
He has been outstanding so far as one of the most productive positional players in the entire league.
Lee is currently leading the National League with a .704 slugging percentage, 1.130 OPS, 228 OPS+, .504 rOBA and 235 Rbat+. His eight doubles are the most in the Major Leagues.
Overall, he has a 1.1 WAR with a .352/.426/.704 slash line. He hit his first three home runs of the season against the New York Yankees this past weekend and has one triple with 11 RBI.
His bat-to-ball skills have been elite and he has continued the trend he showed in Korea of being a contact player, striking out only eight times compared to drawing seven walks in 61 plate appearances.