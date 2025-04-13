San Francisco Giants Star Crushes Yankees With Record-Setting Home Run Barrage
This weekend was Jung Hoo Lee's first trip to Yankee Stadium, and he made the most of it.
The San Francisco Giants slugger continued his hot start in the Bronx, going 4-for-9 with three home runs, a double, five runs, seven RBI and four walks. He was a one-man wrecking crew against the New York Yankees, leading the Giants to two wins in the three games.
Lee immediately made himself comfortable on Friday night, belting a three-run homer off Marcus Stroman in his first career at-bat at Yankee Stadium. He also walked twice before the game was called early due to rain, sparking San Francisco to a 9-1 rout.
The Giants fell 8-4 on Saturday despite Lee going 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk. Their 26-year-old outfielder led them to a 5-4 comeback win during the rubber match on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI and a walk.
After getting San Francisco on the board with a solo shot off Carlos Rodon in the top of the fourth, he put his team on top with his three-run blast off Rodon in the top of the sixth.
Not only was it the first multi-homer game of Lee's career, but he also became the first player in Giants history with a multi-homer game against the Yankees.
After playing just 37 games as a rookie last year due to injuries, the Japanese star is quickly establishing himself as one of the best, most exciting players in baseball now that he's healthy.
Through 14 games, Lee has 19 hits, three homers, 11 RBI and an MLB-high eight doubles. He's also batting .352/.426/.704, giving him the third-highest OPS in baseball (1.130) behind only Aaron Judge (1.228) and Pete Alonso (1.143).
Lee has played like an MVP candidate this year and is a big reason why San Francisco is 11-4. If he keeps it up and stays healthy, he looks well on his way to a massive breakout campaign.
With six extra-base hits in his last four games, Lee will look to continue his torrid start during the Giants' upcoming road series against the Philadelphia Phillies.