San Francisco Giants Young Star Has Made 'Biggest Leap in 2024'
The San Francisco Giants won an impressive series over the weekend against their long-time rival Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Giants looking to get healthy in the next few weeks, this could be the series that fans look back on as the turning point of the season.
While the year has been a disappointment due to the signings they made in the offseason, it's tough to blame anything else besides the injuries. San Francisco has been derailed by injuries throughout the halfway point to the extent that it's unfair to judge them as a team.
With the trade deadline approaching, however, they'll need to continue to stay afloat to solidify a playoff spot.
Despite some of the downplay, there have been bright spots. Heliot Ramos has been as impressive as any young player in baseball and looks to be a true star in the foreseeable future.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed every team's player who's made the biggest leap in 2024, including Ramos for the Giants.
"The 24-year-old has also given the Giants defensive flexibility, playing all three outfeld positions and posting seven defensive runs saved between left field and right field. His emergence feels especially important with center fielder Jung Hoo Lee lost for the season due to a dislocated left shoulder.
"Since the departure of Barry Bonds, this is a team that's been desperate for consistent thump. Ramos has shown enough to think he could provide that over the long run while also giving manager Bob Melvin greater options because he can play all three outfield spots."
Jung Hoo Lee and Ramos in the same outfield in 2025 should be exciting for San Francisco as they'll have a young duo that has an argument to be one of the best in baseball.
But, unlike Hoo Lee, Ramos has proven that he can be an elite level player at this level. Hoo Lee was injured in the beginning of the 2024 campaign, so he'll have to prove he can do so the way Ramos has. Everything points to him being able to do that.
24 years old, Ramos is slashing .294/.368/.508 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, and 22 walks in 212 plate appearances.
The Giants have been searching for a high-level young player in recent history but haven't succeeded in doing so. If Ramos can continue doing what he's done this season for the remainder of his career, San Francisco will have just that.