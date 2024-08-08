San Francisco Giants Youngsters Experiencing Severe Second Half Swoons
The San Francisco Giants surprised a lot of people with how they handled the 2024 MLB trade deadline. They didn’t make any drastic moves, moving a few veterans to save some money and open up playing time for younger players.
Making a run at a playoff spot is their goal. Whether they can accomplish it or not is certainly up for debate as the Giants have struggled to put everything together on the field with any consistency.
Their pitching looks to be a strength right now with the rhythm Blake Snell is in. Combined with All-Star Logan Webb at the top of the rotation and former Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray and San Francisco has something cooking.
Seeing younger players such as Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong stay the course makes this a deep, talented set of arms for Bob Melvin to rely on. In his lineup, he needs younger players who started the season hot to get back on track.
In the first half of the season, outfielder Heliot Ramos provided instant production. Regarded as a prospect with All-Star potential, he realized it, being named to the Midsummer Classic despite his late start to the 2024 campaign.
In 60 games, Ramos mashed the baseball, recording a slash line of .298/.365/.523. He hit 14 home runs with 11 doubles, recording 46 RBI as a key top of the order bat.
Also providing excellent production was catcher Patrick Bailey. In the first half, he had a slash line of .283/.354/.430, hitting seven home runs with 11 doubles and knocking in 31 runs in 69 games.
In the second half, both of their numbers have fallen off a cliff. Could the long season finally be taking a toll on the Giants’ youngsters?
In 15 games, Ramos has produced an underwhelming .246/.258/.410 slash line with two home runs, two doubles, one triple and eight RBI. Bailey has been even less productive in his 17 appearances.
He has recorded a .143/.194/.159 slash line without a home run. Bailey’s OPS+ was 122 in the first half and has been 0 in the second half.
As shared by BrooksGate on X, Ramos and Bailey have seen two of the biggest drop-offs in baseball in the second half compared to first-half production. Bailey has recorded an OPS difference of -.441, while Ramos is at -.285.
Bailey’s drop-off is the third highest in baseball, with only Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner recording worse numbers. Ramos came in at No. 12 heading into play on August 6th.
Those two getting back on track are imperative if San Francisco is going to make a run in the National League and earn a playoff spot. Tyler Fitzgerald and Matt Chapman cannot be the only players carrying the offensive load.