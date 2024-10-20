Should San Francisco Giants Pursue Power Hitting Infielder from Tampa Bay Rays?
The San Francisco Giants will be big players in the free agent market this season, just as they were last year. Whether or not they will sign them has been a source of contention for the fan base in recent years, but with the hiring of Buster Posey there is optimism.
Heading into 2025, one player on the list of potential free agents catches the eye as an infield upgrade, Brandon Lowe. But there's a catch.
The former All-Star has a club option with the Tampa Bay Rays worth $10.5 million with a $1 million buyout. Despite how good he has been for them, there is always a possibility the Rays decide to not pick up the option. They could also opt to trade him as he will be a free agent in 2027 and they may want to trade him while the time is right.
Lowe had a great 2024, despite being injured for over a month early in the year. In 107 games, the 30-year-old slashed .244/.311/.473 for a .783 OPS with 21 homers, 19 doubles, 58 RBIs and a 121 OPS+, with 100 being league average.
The second baseman has dealt with injury and hasn't played more than 109 games since 2021. However, the last time he did, Lowe hit 39 homers and drove in 99, finishing 10th in the AL MVP race.
If Tampa Bay decides to make him available either via trade or not picking up the option, Lowe is a player San Francisco should seriously consider.
The production from second base in 2024 was bleak, mostly consisting of Thairo Estrada and Brett Wisely.
A year after winning the Willie Mac Award, Estrada was placed on waivers by the Giants and subsequently elected free agency. His season was marred by injury and he posted just a .590 OPS. Despite getting off to a hot start, Wisely only hit .238 with a .623 OPS.
In a season where the Giants found upgrades in the infield with Matt Chapman and Tyler Fitzgerald, second base was not one of those upgrades.
The veteran second baseman would be that upgrade. San Francisco has been desperate for power for years and it's rare for a second baseman to have the power that Lowe does. This past season, his barrel percentage was in the 84th percentile and his expected slugging was in the 91st.
If he does become a free agent, Spotrac has his market value at four years, for around $80 million, which is very affordable for a player of his caliber and the power that he has.
It's still unknown what the future holds for Lowe and likely won't be settled until after the World Series concludes. However, it should be a no-brainer for the Giants if he does.