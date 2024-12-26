Slugger Predicted To Sign for $5.5 Million Could Be San Francisco Giants Fit
Reports have indicated that the San Francisco Giants are open to moving Lamonte Wade Jr. The Giants have been linked to a few first basemen on the market, but many of the top options available are on new teams already.
There are still a few sneaky options available, including Josh Bell. Wade is a better player than Bell at this stage of their careers, but if San Francisco doesn't want to re-sign Wade next winter, moving him now would be the logical thing to do.
Wade likely won't return a massive package, but he's underrated in some sense. While his power doesn't play at the level most teams would want at first base, he's a valuable player.
Regarding Bell, he could be the best option available if the Giants don't want to spend too much. When he's at his best at the dish, he can swing it at a high level.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him one of the most underrated players on the market. He also predicted that Bell would sign a one-year, $5.5 million deal.
"While slugger Pete Alonso has still not signed, the offseason first base market kicked into gear last week as Christian Walker (3/$60 million), Paul Goldschmidt (1/$12.5 million) and Carlos Santana (1/$12 million) all signed new contracts and Josh Naylor (CLE to ARI) and Nathaniel Lowe (TEX to WAS) were traded. Don't be surprised if Josh Bell outperforms at least a few of those players at a significantly lower price point. His numbers last season don't jump off the page, but he picked up the pace after he was traded from the Marlins to the Diamondbacks at the deadline, posting a 121 OPS+ with five doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI in 41 games."
Bell has been around the league a bit in recent seasons, appearing in games for five teams at the big league level since 2022.
In that span, he's been up and down, with some stops being much better than others.
He likely isn't a 142 OPS+ bat like he was in 2019, but after his 121 OPS+ finish in the second half, there seems to be something left in the tank.
His bat playing at Oracle Park could be questionable, but the same could be said for most players.
San Francisco's decisions at first base will depend on what they want to do with Wade. If they trade him, signing a bridge guy like Bell wouldn't be the worst idea.