Struggling Giants Starter Continues to Cost Team in Massive Situations
When the San Francisco Giants signed right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks ahead of the 2024 season, they were bringing on what they hoped to turn to into a solid middle of the rotation arm that would add stability to the pitching staff.
The flame-throwing righty had primarily been used out of the bullpen prior to his signing, but the Giants saw serious potential in him. This led to Hicks making the transition from reliever to full-time stater.
After putting up decent numbers in 2024 though, he has had an absolutely abysmal start to the 2025 campaign. Entering Wednesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Hicks carried a 5.82 ERA to go along with a 1-4 record in his first eight starts.
San Francisco was in desperate need of solid start from Hicks on the mound in order to salvage the series against their division rivals. Unfortunately for the Giants, however, Hicks' struggles only continued to grow.
The righty only lasted two innings against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs on seven hits in that short span. This included a first inning blast from Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte that really set the tone for how the rest of Hicks' night would unfold.
After this disastrous start, Hicks' ERA has jumped up to 6.55 on the year to go along with a 1.52 WHIP. The Giants have also now only gone on to win just one of his nine appearances on the year.
What's curious about Hicks' regression this season is that he doesn't appear to have lost much command. Usually when pitchers are struggling this badly, it has something to do with them not being able to find the strike zone.
This isn't the case for Hicks though, as he's only allowed 16 walks all season compared to 41 strike outs. For him, it looks like the main problem is leaving to many pitches out over the plate, and opposing hitters taking full advantage of these mistakes.
Regardless of what's caused his early struggles, it's clear that this type of production simply isn't tenable for a team looking to get back into the playoffs. Making matters worse is the fact that San Francisco is also paying Hicks $12 million this season for his lackluster performance.
Hicks is going to have to figure something out on the mound and fast. If he's unable to do so, then manager Bob Melvin may have no other choice but to return the righty to the pen until he can get things back on track.