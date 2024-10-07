Top 3 Positions to Upgrade For San Francisco Giants This Offseason
It was another disappointing season for the San Francisco Giants, as the third straight season they were mediocre in the National League.
The Giants are heading into a very important offseason with new leadership at the top, as Buster Posey took over as the President of Baseball Operations. This offseason will be very telling for the future of the organization, as San Francisco certainly has some needs.
For the last couple of winters, the Giants have been trying to lure a star player to come be the face of the franchise. Despite some large offers, San Francisco has ultimately come up short. However, things might change for them, as they were able to lock up third baseman Matt Chapman to a long-term contract extension, as he is a great starting point for the franchise.
Even though Chapman got a nice big contract to be a leader for the team, there is still a lot of work to be done.
Here are three offseason priorities for the Giants heading into the winter.
First Base
The lineup was certainly an issue for San Francisco this season, and first base was one of the positions of weakness. In 2024, the Giants used mostly a combination of Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. at first base, as they were utilized in a platoon based on the opposing pitcher.
This combination didn’t do nearly as well as San Francisco needed them to, as they combined for just 12 home runs this season. First base is generally a power hitting position, and the Giants didn’t get the production needed.
This winter, upgrading here is a must for the franchise, as they won’t be able to compete with the other teams in the National League West using a platoon at first base.
Starting Pitcher
This offseason, another need for the Giants will be at starting pitcher. San Francisco was able to sign Blake Snell late in the free agency process to a very team-friendly deal. However, with an opt-out clause and after a solid season, he will almost certainly be testing free agency again.
Keeping Snell should certainly be on the table for the Giants, as they would then have a nice 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation for years to come with him and Logan Webb. However, if Snell leaves, finding a replacement will be important.
Outfield
Aside from Heliot Ramos, San Francisco should have some openings in the outfield and some opportunities to improve in that area. Adding a star would be a welcome addition, and it will be interesting to monitor if they try to get into the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
Since they have quite a bit of needs, investing a ton in Soto might not be the best move for the Giants, as they have a lot of areas to fill. Adding two outfielders that can hit would certainly help improve a lineup that was lackluster in 2024.