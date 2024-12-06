Trades San Francisco Giants Biggest Question at Winter Meetings: Insider
The San Francisco Giants are getting ready to head into the winter meetings and improve a team that has been mediocre at best for the last few years.
With new leadership in the front office following Buster Posey taking charge, the Giants are an interesting team to watch this offseason. Posey is going to try and turn things around in San Francisco, and while it might not be a quick fix, he appears to have a plan.
Based off last season, the Giants do have some needs to address on the team. Adding help to a lineup that wasn’t very good would be ideal this offseason, as they could help in a few different positions to bolster that unit.
However, while free agency seems like the logical way for them to approach this, they could also explore the trade market.
Maria Guardado of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest question for the Giants heading into the Winter Meetings. She highlighted whether they would make any bold trades this winter.
She noted that under former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, there was reluctance to trade from the Major League roster. Posey may be more amenable, but obviously there is no track record. But, she indicated that even though three veterans either signed one-year deals to avoid arbitration, or were tendered at the deadline for negotation, they may not necessarily be safe.
“The Giants recently agreed to a one-year, $9.25 million deal with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to avoid arbitration and tendered contracts to first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and reliever Camilo Doval, but all three have been mentioned as possible trade candidates and could be moved to address other roster needs this winter," she wrote.
It feels like it could be an interesting offseason for San Francisco. While they might be aggressive in trying to lure some talented free agents to the Bay Area, it also seems like moving on from some veterans might make sense as well.
With a new front office, the Giants moving on from players who might not fit in their long-term plan to recoup some prospects does make a lot of sense. However, even though they might trade veterans, that shouldn’t deter them from trying to sign a talented hitter or two to improve a lineup that needs it.
Since San Francisco doesn’t have much in terms of a farm system right now, improving by making trades that way seems unlikely this offseason. However, trying to improve the struggling farm system does make a lot of sense if they can flip a veteran or two for some young talent.
Overall, the Giants could go in a lot of different directions this offseason, and while a trade can always happen, it would be more likely that they would be the ones moving an established player.