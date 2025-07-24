Two Future Giants Stars Land on Top MLB Prospects List
As the San Francisco Giants continue to fight their way back into the final National League wild card slot in their 2025 campaign, they have a solid future to look forward to in their farm system.
Despite having limited picks and one of the smallest bonus pools in the MLB draft, the Giants added a well-rounded impact player in Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen at No. 13 overall.
San Francisco’s infield pipeline is now that much stronger with Kilen joining their top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
That view is shared by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required), who recently released his updated midseason ranking of the top 60 MLB prospects and put the duo on his list.
Eldridge landed at No. 28 in the rankings; he recently became the youngest player in the Pacific League when he was bumped to Triple-A Sacramento last month at 20 years old.
That youth and inexperience help color some of his initial struggles as he adjusts to the new level. Law additionally points out his 6-foot-7 stature as a factor.
Eldridge did recently record his first walk-off home run at the Triple-A level on Wednesday afternoon to secure the victory for the River Cats.
Law sees a bit more aggressive approach that the Giants have taken with Eldridge in promoting him at a faster pace than Detroit Tigers second baseman Kevin McGonigle.
McGonigle was in the same draft class as him and only reached Double-A once Eldridge was in Sacramento.
“There’s no rush here, especially given the poor history of hitters this tall, who (among other things) must learn to cover a lot of area at the plate,” Law wrote. “You can still see the 30-homer, solid OBP upside here, maybe with average defense (and a plus arm), but it’s going to take time.”
Kilen came in at No. 45 in the rankings and was Law’s No. 2 predraft hitter due to his hard contact in the spring and ability to do so versus all pitch types.
That led to a hit rate of over 50 percent in the SEC, where Kilen slashed .357/.441/.671 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs in 53 games last season.
“He’s on the smaller side for a power hitter, and there was some concern it wouldn’t hold up with the wood bat, especially since he didn’t show the same kind of pop on the Cape the previous summer,” Law wrote. “Even if he’s more of a 12-15 homer guy—and I think he’s better than that—he has such a strong feel to hit that he should be at least an above-average regular at second base.”
With Kilen, San Francisco has the opposite problem, where their newest prospect is 5-foot-11 and considerably smaller than Eldridge.
However, that didn’t deter Law in his predraft rankings or his newest prospect rankings, where Kilen made both lists.
It’s a positive sign that in a limited draft class, their first selection in Kilen was strong enough to lead with impact.
