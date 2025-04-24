Unlikely San Francisco Giants Star Joins All-Time Franchise Greats in This Category
When San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores singled on a ground ball with the bases loaded to drive in two runs and break the drought in a 0-0 contest on Wednesday, he made history.
With 27 RBI, Flores surpassed New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to lead the MLB and join legendary company in franchise history.
He has already eclipsed his 26 RBI total in the 2024 season as he chases his career-high 71 that he set in 2022 through 151 games.
But he also joined an elite list of company with that important base knock.
Sarah Langs reported that Flores’ 27 RBI through the first 25 games are the fifth-most by a Giants player during that span since the team moved to San Francisco in 1958.
Flores is the first player in 30 years to join the elite few who have reached that mark.
On Wednesday night, he provided a necessary spark that gave momentum for a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers as the Giants improved to 16-9 in their 2025 campaign.
Flores spoke about his historic feat with NBC Sports Bay Area following the victory and did nothing but promote his teammates for the opportunity.
"The guys hitting in front of me keep getting on base,” Flores said. “Today, we took good at bats against a good pitcher. Chapman began on base with that excellent at bat, and Jung Hoo Lee got on base. I am lucky to have them in front of me."
Flores has had consistent production in the fifth spot, batting behind center fielder Jung Hoo Lee and third baseman Matt Chapman who hold the third and fourth spots, respectively.
Lee had three hits in four at-bats, while Chapman drew two walks in the victory.
Lee has an on-base percentage of .388 through the year, and Chapman has a .420. Their ability to get on base has provided Flores 34 opportunities to step up to the plate and produce a run.
That metric is 14th in the league as Flores continues to capitalize on these moments.
San Francisco manager Bob Melvin spoke a few days ago about the timing of Flores’ RBI being crucial, as illustrated by the run he ignited in the win over the Brewers.
"He’s been in that situation so many times and come through so many times that it’s just a real calm process,” Melvin said, per Maria Guardado of MLB.com. “He’s very aware of what he needs to do in those situations.”
It doesn’t matter how many runners are on base if the batter can’t produce in critical moments, and Flores has provided the clutch hitting so far that has set him apart from others in the league.