Giants May Have Missed Golden Opportunity as Mets Continue Ugly Struggle
The San Francisco Giants have been among the hottest teams in baseball as of late, continuing their push for the postseason by winning 13 of their last 16 going into the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
Going into Wednesday down just two games to the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot and one game clear of the Cincinnati Reds, the Giants had the chance to come within one night of tying themselves up. While San Francisco has been hot, New York has been ice cold and now dropped five in a row after Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the Giants were not able to grab the sweep over their division rival, falling by a score of 5-3, and to make matters worse, the Reds were able to defeat the San Diego Padres to pull even with San Francisco. Both teams sit two games behind the Mets for the final playoff spot.
Where Things Stand with Giants Schedule Moving Forward
Perhaps the biggest gut punch of blowing the chance against the Diamondbacks is what's ahead for San Francisco. After an off day today, the Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game set this weekend before a road trip to Arizona followed by a four-game road series once again against the Dodgers.
With seven of their next 10 against the defending champs, it's a tough ask for San Francisco to keep on winning games at the same rate they have been, especially with Los Angeles still trying to lock down the National League West.
As for New York and Cincinnati, the Mets wrap up Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies after dropping the first three and head back for a nine-game home stand against the Texas Rangers, San Diego, and the Washington Nationals.
The Reds are on the road the next six games and will face the Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals before returning home for a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs. They have won six of their last 10 going into the rest of their road trip following the impressive series victory over the Padres.
With the battle between these three teams seemingly coming down to the wire, the results of every game are going to be absolutely critical as fans relentlessly refresh the standings page. There are just over two weeks to go in the season though, and given the way San Francisco has played at times this year, they should be grateful to still be alive.
Whether or not the Giants take advantage of the opportunities ahead of them remains to be seen.