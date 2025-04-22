WATCH: San Francisco Giants Star Makes Young Fan's Day with Postgame Gift
The San Francisco Giants have seen their stock sore early on in the season, with the team rocketing out to a 14-8 record.
This start has given Giants fans everywhere a reason to be optimistic, especially after the team has missed out on the postseason each of the three seasons.
While San Francisco's play on the diamond has certainly been cause for excitement, one young Giants fan got the thrill of a lifetime following Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Angels.
San Fran may have lost the Easter Sunday matchup 5-4, but right handed reliever Spencer Bivens made sure that a young fan next to the Giants' dugout left with a souvenir he'll never forget.
After the game ended, Bivens spotted the youngster sitting behind the away dugout sporting a San Francisco jersey, and gave him the cleats he wore during the game.
This is just the latest example of a trend that has long been an staple across the sports landscape, with star players from NBA, NFL, and NHL also giving fans game used gear to take home with them.
Bivens had one of the more unconventional paths to the big league after going undrafted in the 2018 season. Following this, he spent several seasons in the French Division Elite pro league, before being picked up as a free agent in 2022 by the Giants.
Following two productive season's in the minors, Bivens finally made his MLB debut last season for San Francisco. The righty was solid across the 48.2 innings of work he recorded in 2024 finishing with 3.14 ERA and 37 strike outs.
The now 31-year-old came into this season looking to continue solidifying his role in the Giants bullpen, and has racked up a 3.57 ERA across 7.2 innings thus far.
His ability to connect with the fans has also quickly made him easy to root for, with this just being the latest example. Gestures like these coupled with good play on the mound will only see Bivens star continue to rise in Bay Area.