Who to Watch for San Francisco Giants' Top Selection in 2025 MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game of back to the future. The Giants championship teams were built on three picks, the final of which was the fourth pick of the 2008 MLB draft — catcher Buster Posey.
Now the Giants' president of baseball operations, Posey is looking to recreate the success of the championship years. The two pick that preceded Posey were in 2007, the No. 10 selection, pitcher Madison Baumgarner and in 2006, the No. 10 selection, pitcher Tim Lincecum.
Given that the Giants are not on the same level as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, it is crucial for Posey and his team to have successful drafts every year.
Although it is easy to criticize the Dodgers for their spending, their success in drafting and developing talent is unparalleled. The key for any franchise lies in developing inexpensive talent and pairing it with potential free-agent signings or using those players as trade bait to fill gaps during a playoff push.
Every organization has its own drafting strategies. Some clubs prefer high-ceiling prep players, while others opt for college players with higher floors. This article aims to identify possible positional holes in the current top 30 prospects, using rankings and mock drafts from various sources and insights from scouts.
Based on prior evaluations, the Giants find themselves in a difficult position, grappling with the challenges of having the 29th-ranked farm system while trying to compete in a tough division. This offseason, the team made moves to acquire Willy Adames and Justin Verlander.
Meanwhile, Posey faces the difficult task of restocking a depleted farm system that has suffered from poor drafts and trades aimed at maintaining competitiveness. The Giants hold the 13th pick in the first round of the draft, and based on projections and mock drafts from several sites, this could be a spot where a player from the second tier, ranked between six and 12, might fall.
Pitchers to Watch
Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, – Average Rank: 8.67
Standing at 6-feet-8, Schoolcraft is a two-way player likely to choose the pitching route. Although he does possess plus power from his left-handed swing. His ranking may reflect his decision to reclassify to the 2025 recruiting and draft class. He has a commitment to the defending College World Series champion Tennessee Volunteers, along with several other top-rated prep prospects. Such commitments often require significant buyout sums to convince players to sign.
Schoolcraft features solid mechanics despite his size. His fastball typically sits in the mid-90s, and with further refinement, he has the potential to increase multiple ticks. He also has a slider that could develop into a plus pitch, along with a changeup that shows good velocity difference and horizontal movement. The obvious comparison is Randy Johnson due to his height, and selecting a potential generational pitcher at the 13th pick is a no-brainer if he falls, regardless of cost.
Position Players to Watch
Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina – Average Rank: 20.50
In an unusual situation, the Giants do not have a catcher ranked among their Top 30 prospects. While drafting for need is generally frowned upon in baseball, it could benefit the team in this case. Stevenson has a solid build and demonstrates good athletic ability behind the plate. Scouts praise his leadership qualities and his ability to manage the game. His offensive performance, slashing .264/.457/.562 with 10 home runs in 35 games, complements his defensive skills.
His consistent offense enhances his value as a receiver and a game manager. If he can maintain his production against escalating talent levels, he could move quickly through the Giants’ system. Selecting Stevenson would be advantageous, aligning well with the team’s young pitching prospects.
Wildcard to Watch
Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee – Average Rank: 30.00
The 6-foot-2 Doyle has started strong with the Volunteers. This is his third school, and he continues to climb the ranks. So far this season, he is 6-1 in nine starts, he has a 2.47 earned run average while striking out 95 batters and walking 16.
Doyle boasts an exceptional fastball that effectively produces strikeouts, consistently sitting in the 93-95 mph range and topping out at 97. While his secondary pitches require development—namely an average slider, a cutter, and a changeup — he demonstrates good command of his changeup. Most of Doyle's command issues occur within the strike zone, and he could improve by focusing on a high fastball and changeup mix.
With his stock on the rise, Doyle could emerge as one of the Top 10 pitchers in a month. Currently, he ranks around the 13th selection, making him a strong candidate for the Giants and a fitting addition alongside Carson Whisenhunt and Kyle Harrison.
This is the first draft for Posey and his staff. To understand the types of players he values, we can look at his selections in free agency. Unlike many general managers who may feel pressure while on the hot seat, that is clearly not the case for him.
The primary goal is to stockpile talent and potentially take some risks with a few picks. It would make sense to select a college pitcher like Doyle or a catcher like Stevenson, who could contribute to the big league team in a year or two. However, Posey also has the opportunity to develop a high-risk, high-reward pick like Schoolcraft. Not all front offices have the flexibility to operate like this under ownership.
It is essential to highlight that developing young, cost-effective pitching will be crucial for the Giants in their quest for another championship ring. This approach is the fastest way to rejuvenate a struggling farm system.