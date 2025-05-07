Giants Have Been Elite In Limiting Success of Power Hitters This Season
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, who continue to prove they can be a legitimate contender in 2025.
Coming into the year, the Giants weren't expected to be nearly as good as they have been this campaign. However, San Francisco has proved a lot of doubters wrong early on.
The team has shown excellent balance so far this season, with their bullpen emerging as one of the best in the league early on. That could arguably be the biggest surprise for the team.
This is a team that has been built on pitching and defense, and so far it has resulted in a good amount of success. While the lineup has shown some signs of improvement compared to years past, the Giants will be carried by their pitching staff most of the year.
What Area Have San Francisco Giants Thrived?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Giants’ ability to limit damage against some of the best in the game.
“Entering play on Tuesday, players batting fourth in the lineup had hit 161 home runs at an MLB-wide level, narrowly edging out the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters at 160 each. Not a single one of those 161 home runs has come against the Giants pitching staff.”
This is a very encouraging stat for San Francisco, showing an ability to get out some of the best hitters in the game, who generally are in the clean-up spot.
Considering the Giants aren’t the best power-hitting team, limiting opponents in that area as well helps make up for their deficiencies in the power department.
Currently, clean-up hitters have a .510 OPS against San Francisco, which is an extremely low number.
The focus on keeping opposing teams' best hitters at bay is a key reason for the success of the Giants so far.
As San Francisco continues to lean on the pitching staff to lead them, having their lineup continue to improve will be helpful as well.
While Willy Adames has finally started to heat up a bit, Matt Chapman and LaMonte Wade Jr. are still struggling offensively.
Due to multiple players struggling, it is an indication that the unit should improve, and they could use it, especially late in games. It's unlikely that players the caliber of Adames and Chapman will hit in the low .200s for much longer.
Overall, there is plenty to like about the start to the season for the Giants, and plenty of reasons to believe that they can sustain this success.