San Francisco Giants Place All-Star Reliever on the Injured List
Amid what has become an almost perplexing season filled with terrible luck, the San Francisco Giants have placed All-Star reliever Randy Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. In his place, the club recalled right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn from the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.
Randy Rodriguez had assumed the closer's role after former bullpen stopper Camilo Dovale was traded to the New York Yankees before the trade deadline. Rodriguez has been highly effective this season; he's posted a fantastic 1.78 ERA, to go along with 67 strikeouts and 11 walks in 50 2/3 innings of work.
“Our doctors will look at him tonight; then maybe we’ll have an idea of what the timetable is,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said on Tuesday. “Obviously, it’s an IL, and I’m guessing there might be a second opinion or two at some point in time after the doctors see him. But I’m not sure what we’re looking at yet.”
Melvin stated at the reliever has suffered from soreness on multiple occasions this season, and the team was hoping a 'handle with care' plan would get Rodriguez through the season. However, the problem persisted, forcing the Giants to have him evaluated.
“Just the way he’s felt after some games, we've got to be careful with it. And then, it came to a head.”
Injuries and Inconsistency Have Plagued the Giants
The Giants have had some absurdities and anomalies down the stretch of the 2025 season. Injuries have been a factor, with starter Landen Roupp recently being knocked out of action on his first start back from the IL. Then, there was the inconsistent pitching of righthander Kai-Wei Teng, who was sent back down to Triple-A after some dreadful starts recently.
Through it all, they have also had a breakdown in run production. The trade to acquire All-Star slugger Rafael Devers has backfired. The Giants have the worst record in Major League Baseball since acquiring him from the Boston Red Sox.
Looking to turn around their fortunes at Oracle Park, San Francisco (64-68) started a six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. They are currently in third place in the NL West, 11.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.