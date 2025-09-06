The Giants' New 'Good Luck Charm' has a Home in the Team's Locker Room
With the Giants playing like world beaters over the past two weeks, it's been a comeback to respectability for the club, along with giving them a chance to grab the final Wild Card spot in the National League. The team's recent play has been almost otherworldly, the way things have come together all at once.
With all those spiritual forces swirling in the air, the team has an interesting 'teammate' who has his own locker.
Jobu, a miniature statue that was popularized in the 1989 hit baseball movie, Major League, starring Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, and Wesley Snipes, appears now casting spells in San Francisco. In the film, the team's Caribbean slugger, Pedro Cerrano (portrayed by Dennis Haysbert), practices voodoo to boost hs batting. The doll represented the spirit that Cerrano summoned for success.
The small shrine literally has its own locker, both at Oracle Park, and even on the road. This weekend in St. Louis, the obelisk occupied a space between shortstop Willy Adames and first baseman Rafael Devers. It even has its own nameplate.
Jobu's certainly seems to be helping the Giants. San Francisco has outscored opponents 94-49 since Jobu joined the team. In particular, Adames and Devers have both gotten a serious boost. Rafael Devers has hit .391, with six homers, and Adames notched a .302 and five homers during that span.
Following the Giants' 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, Giants manager Bob Melvin had a simple message regarding the diminutive doll's presence in the clubhouse.
"It's going to stay in there," Melvin said.
The Giants have turned a Rough Season into a Reason for Hope
The presence of Jobu, and the shot in the arm the team's offense has given them, has the team gelling at the perfect time of the year. While they are still on the outside looking in, they have a chance to grab some victories against a Cardinals team that is battling injuries.
At this point, every game matters, and the Giants know the desperation of their situation. With only three weeks left in the regular season, they still trail division rival San Diego by four games. San Francisco will finish their series with St. Louis on Sunday, before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game se at Oracle Park.