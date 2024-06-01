Yankees' Aaron Judge Reveals Feelings on Playing Against San Francisco Giants
There was once a time during the 2022 offseason when it looked possible that Aaron Judge was going to sign with the San Francisco Giants. Instead, he landed back with the New York Yankees, deciding not to play at Oracle Park, which is about 100 miles away from where the superstar grew up.
It was disappointing news for Giants fans when Judge decided to return to the Yankees. He was expected to be their next superstar, putting him in the same conversations as Barry Bonds, Buster Posey, and many others if he came home.
Judge and New York came to San Francisco on Friday night for their first game of a three-game set. Winning 6-2, the power hitter showed fans what they would've frequently seen had he signed with the organization.
Hitting two home runs and collecting three hits, it definitely didn't help the case that he didn't sign with the Giants back in 2022.
However, the former MVP admitted that Oracle Park is a special place. He grew up as a San Francisco fan and loved coming to the park whenever he could, according to ESPN.
"I think it was rounding the bases. I kind of looked out to left field and being out in those bleachers a couple of times, it just brought back some memories," Judge said. "It's a special place. Grew up a Giants fan. Loved coming to games out here. So pretty cool being on the opposite side of on the field."
Unfortunately, that's in the past. The Yankees are arguably the best team in baseball and with an opportunity to live in New York and have a chance to win a World Series, it doesn't seem likely that he'd ever come home.
Perhaps one day, Judge will finish his career back home. Until then, Giants fans will have to watch him succeed in pinstripes.