Giants Minor League Outfielder Has Had an Absolutely Nuclear Start to August
The San Francisco Giants have had an extremely topsy-turvy 2025 season by pretty much all accounts. One second, they were at the top of the National League West, competing with the best of the best, and the next, they were selling off veteran pieces at the MLB trade deadline. It is unclear the vision of the franchise heading into August and September, as they sit with a 58-57 record in third place in the division.
In the event that they are focusing more on their young development and building a core of prospects, they have a pretty substantial farm system to draw from if they want to see anyone play at the MLB level before the season wraps up. Some notable names like Bryce Eldridge could be on the way in the near future, pending team approval, and on the other hand, some of the younger, lesser-known prospects could be making their way up the system pretty soon.
One of the names that has started to really break out in a big way through his first few games in August is outfielder Carter Howell, currently with Double-A Richmond. While the sample size so far in August may be a small one, Howell has been able to find a part of his game that he had not tapped into previously.
What Do Howell's Statistics Look Like So Far in August?
Over the course of this new month, Howell has played in five games, and in 19 at-bats has slashed .368/.429/.632 with three runs, five RBI, a home run, a stolen base, two walks and four strikeouts. This comes during the midst of a rather less productive season for the prospect, who is slashing .212/.295/.327 on the year as a whole.
His fielding has been the point of his game that has kept him moving through the farm system, and that has continued in 2025, recording only four errors in 577.0 innings out in the outfield. He has also picked up 147 putouts, two assists and a double play turned in these first few months, which is indicative of just how productive he can be with his arm.
Finding his stride at the plate consistently is the one thing holding him back from a move to Triple-A, and if he can maintain the level of success he has found in the early portions of August, maybe that promotion may be on the way for the 26-year-old outfielder. Until then, though, he needs to find a way to make effective contact and bump up his batting average to really boost his stock.