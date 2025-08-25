Amid a Tough Season for the Giants, Pitcher Logan Webb has been Rock Solid
While the San Francisco Giants have had several bumps in the road in 2025, they've also seen some young players begin to step up, some notable individual performances, and a few veterans who continue to chug along.
Case in point: Veteran starter Logan Webb has quietly been one of MLB's most consistent pitchers for several years now. While he has never been the type of pitcher that's been considered a dominant, Cy Young winner (despite being a runner-up for the award in 2023), the steady starter has posted a 67-51 career record, a 3.37 ERA, and a 20.6 WAR. And his tough, gritty approach on the mound was evident in his recent victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, owners of the best record in baseball.
Webb (now 12-9 on the season) pitched six strong innings in a 7-1 victory against the Brew Crew on August 23, ending a four-game losing streak for San Francisco. He gave up just one run on five hits and two walks, while racking up five strikeouts.
Webb can Achieve Some Noteworthy Numbers in 2025
Webb currently leads the National League in innings pitched and is on pace for his first 200-inning, 200-strikeout season. Most importantly, he's stayed relatively healthy in 2025, and Webb has also shown leadership qualities that have had a positive effect on his younger teammates.
“I can’t say enough about Webby. He’s been a huge impact on my baseball career,” fellow starter Landen Roupp said. “My start in Chicago [June 27], I had two innings where the bases were loaded, and I got out of jams. He told me good job. I said it was a grinding one, and he said that’s what takes you to the next level and to stay mentally locked in and learn from each outing.”
“As I’ve gotten older, I’m just trying to be the most helpful I can be, especially to the younger guys, being available whenever they need it,” Webb, himself, said about his approach in the dugout and clubhouse. “I do like being a leader, and one of the best things you can do is lead by example."