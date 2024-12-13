Willy Adames Will Call Corbin Burnes About Joining San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants officially introduced their new shortstop at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, but don't think that means they are done making moves.
Willy Adames was given a seven-year deal by the Giants worth $182 million and will now form arguably the best left side of the infield in baseball along with Matt Chapman at third.
But after losing out on Cy Young ace Blake Snell to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers before landing Adames, the team is not done making big time moves.
The hope of course is that the Giants are going to win the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes, and by all accounts and current reporting, they have a good shot.
During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Adames was asked if he has spoken to his former teammate Burnes and tried to recruit him and he said that while he hadn't to that point, he was planning on making a call very soon.
"I haven't talked to him, but I will definitely give him a call after today," Adames said. "Obviously you always want a guy like him. You're always going to have guys who are going to compete out there for you. And having a guy like that would be such an amazing addition...But that's something that is not in my hands, and obviously there's a lot of work to do for that. But I will give him a call later."
Adames and Burnes spent three seasons together in Milwaukee from 2021-2023 and Adames got to see firsthand the best season of Burnes' career that resulted in him being named the National League Cy Young in 2021. Burnes of course was traded by the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and even though Baltimore has a strong desire to keep him coming off another stellar season, their chances appear to be dwindling by the day.
San Francisco meanwhile appears to be in a battle with two American League teams if they are serious about landing the signature of the ace. The Toronto Blue Jays are seen as a strong contender and the Boston Red Sox are reportedly still interested even after trading for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
Burnes and Adames went to the playoffs twice in their three seasons as teammates, but ultimately did not see much success once they got there. Milwaukee fell in four games in the NLDS in 2021 and were swept two games to none in the Wild Card round in 2023.
If they do indeed become teammates once again, they will try to change that bad postseason luck and bring a championship back to the Bay Area.