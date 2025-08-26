3 Guardians Who Should Get More Playing Time After Carlos Santana News
The (third) Carlos Santana era in Cleveland is coming to an end, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Zack Meisel reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Guardians placed the veteran first baseman on outright waivers.
With Santana seemingly out of the picture for the rest of the season, three players immediately come to mind that should get more playing time over the final five weeks of the season.
Kyle Manzardo
For the most part, Kyle Manzardo has been an everyday player for the Guardians this season, with the exception of when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound. Even then, he’d typically pinch-hit later in the game when the starter is out of the game.
However, Manzardo has played the majority of games as Cleveland’s designated hitter, not in the field. Even though the 25-year-old has made strides on defense this season, he still has a lot of work to put in to become a long-term option for the Guardians on the right side of the infield.
Santana’s departure almost certainly guarantees that Manzardo will play more at first base for the last four and a half weeks of the season. In fact, that’s where he’s starting on Tuesday night.
CJ Kayfus
CJ Kayfus is the most obvious candidate to see more playing time with Santana no longer in the picture. He is a first baseman by trade, but has only played there in five of his 19 games so far.
Kayfus even learned the outfield in the minor leagues with Manzardo and Santana filling the designated hitter-first baseman tandem.
Kayfus will likely still see some time in the outfield the rest of the way, but now has an opportunity to get more playing time at his natural position.
David Fry
Possibly a major factor in the Guardians' decision to place Santana on waivers is David Fry.
Fry has been limited to only being a designated hitter so far this season after undergoing elbow surgery over the offseason. However, at some point, and possibly some point soon, he’ll be able to play in the field again.
Fry can play just about any position across the diamond, but if he plays anywhere in the field in 2025, it’ll likely be at first base to limit some of the stress on his throwing arm.
Now with Santana not in the lineup, Fry has a path to possibly getting some time at first base this season, if he’s healthy and ready to do so.
If anything, this news could pave the way for Fry to get more at-bats as Cleveland's designated hitter before the year is over.
