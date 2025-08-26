Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Match Unfortunate Franchise Streak Not Seen In 30+ Years

The Cleveland Guardians' offensive woes are reaching historic levels.

Aug 31, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

As quickly as the Cleveland Guardians got themselves back into the playoff conversation, they’ve fallen right back out of it with six straight losses, the latest coming on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-0.

To add insult to injury, the Guardians also found themselves on the wrong end of franchise history with the completion of their series opener against the Rays.

Cleveland did not score a single run against Tampa Bay or in their final two games against the Texas Rangers over the weekend, which is the third consecutive game they’ve been shut out. The last time a Cleveland team endured three straight shutouts was in 1991; that team also lost a club record with 105 losses.

The Guardians are nowhere close to matching the all-time losses record, but matching this unfortunate streak does show the dire situation Cleveland’s offense is in.

As a team, the Guardians also set a new franchise record with their offensive woes and rough play over the last week and a half.

Guardians players look down. from the team dugout
For the first time in franchise history, the Guardians have scored zero runs while allowing 15 or more over a three-game stretch, via StatHead.

The three-game span for the Guardians is also the 11th time in MLB history that a team has scored no runs with a negative 24 run differential or worse. Ironically, the most recent instance was the Rangers in 2021, who just swept Cleveland over the weekend.

Something needs to change for the Guardians, and fast.

Over the last 15 days, Cleveland has a .183/.241/.284 slash line with a .525 OPS, all of which are last in MLB by a wide margin. With that, the Guardians are now 6.0 games out of a spot for the final wild-card.

The at-bats the Guardians have had over the last week and walks are eerily similar to those we saw during Cleveland’s 10-game losing streak earlier this season.

The Guardians were able to rebound from that and get back in the playoff hunt, so who’s to say they can’t do the same now? However, with just over a month left in the season, time is running out for them to do so. 

Published
