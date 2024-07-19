Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 19 vs San Diego Padres
The Cleveland Guardians are set to begin the second half of the 2024 season in Friday night's matchup against the San Diego Padres.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Tampa Bay Rays
O/U: 7.5
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (7-4, 3.77 ERA)
SD SP: Matt Waldron (5-8, 3.71 ERA)
Tanner Bibee
Guardians ace pitcher Tanner Bibee is set to make his 20th start of the season. The right-hander has been the anchor of the pitching staff this year. In his last start against the Detroit Tigers, Bibee gave up four runs on five hits in seven innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he's cleared in nine of his last 10 starts.
Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar, thus far, has been the lifeline to the Padres offense this season. The veteran outfielder is batting .304 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI through the first half of 2024. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in his past two starts.
Matt Waldron
Matt Waldron gets the call for Friday night's contest against the Guardians. He got the short end of the stick in his last start against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four runs on six hits in seven innings of work. Waldron possesses the ability to record a ton of strikeouts on any given night, and his total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steven Kwan
After starting in his first ever All-Star Game, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is ready to start the second half of the season. Kwan saw his fair share off offensive struggles before the break, as Cleveland's leadoff hitter had a .010 drop in his batting average during the month of July. With plenty of rest, Kwan will look to bounce back in Game 1 of the three-game series. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Naylor
Cleveland's power bat, Josh Naylor, will likely be the player that benefited most from a long break. The left-handed hitter finished the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays going 2-for-11, but will get a favorable matchup tonight against Waldron. Naylor is hitting .256 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI versus right-handed pitching this year. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.