Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 2 vs Chicago White Sox
The Cleveland Guardians return home after a seven-game road stint, and will take on the Chicago White Sox in the team's first game in July this season.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Chicago White Sox
O/U: 9
CLE SP: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.25 ERA)
CWS SP: Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.13 ERA)
Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco gets the start for game one against the White Sox. The veteran arm will make his 15th start tonight after giving up two runs on six hits in his previous outing against the Baltimore Orioles. Carrasco's five-inning appearance against one of the best teams in baseball gives fans some confidence in the 37-year-old starting pitcher, as he will face a struggling Chicago offense Tuesday night. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Carrasco's main challenger will be White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn. The right-handed slugger is batting .244 in 2024 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI. Vaughn has been electric at the plate as of recent, going 6-for-12 with two doubles and four RBI in his last four games. While he tends to do better against LHP, Vaughn will be looking to extend his hit streak to five games tonight against the Guardians. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a line that he has cleared in his past four games.
For the White Sox, starting pitcher Chris Flexen is set to make his 16th start of the season. While the righty has a 2-7 record on the season, he does not get much support from his offense. Flexen struggled in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four runs on six hits and two home runs in 5.2 innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a number that he cleared in only two of his five starts in the month of June.
After an abysmal hitting performance in the four-game series against the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland's offense is ready to bounce back tonight. Jose Ramirez was the main contributor during the recent four-game stretch, going 6-for-16 with two home runs and four RBIs. Like Vaughn, Ramirez is on the brink of extending his hitting streak to five contests. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 2.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook. The leading vote-getter for the AL third-base spot in the MLB All-Star Game has cleared this margin in three of his last four games.
While the Guardians have not been productive at the plate as of recent, it may be a safe bet to look at outfielder Steven Kwan. The potential starting outfielder for the AL All-Star squad showed promise in his last two starts, going 3-for-9 with a run scored. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Josh Naylor could also benefit from a day off as well, as the left-handed power bat is hitting .271 at home this year. His total bases is also set at 1.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.