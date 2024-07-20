Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 20 vs San Diego Padres
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs San Diego Padres
O/U: 8
CLE SP: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA)
SD SP: Dylan Cease (8-8, 3.99 ERA)
Gavin Williams
The Guardians young right-handed pitcher is set to make his fourth start of the season in Saturday's contest. Since returning from injury to his right elbow, Williams has found his groove, only giving up one earned run while recording seven strikeouts in his last two starts. His total strikeouts is set at 2.5 (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jake Cronenworth
Despite the Padres putting up zero runs Friday night, first basemen Jake Cronenworth had himself a day at the plate. The veteran left-handed hitter started the second half of the season on a hot note, going 2-for-3 with a walk. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+130) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dylan Cease
Cleveland's offense gets another favorable matchup tonight against San Diego starting pitcher Dylan Cease. The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher is coming off a stellar preformance against the Atlanta Braves, where he gave up no runs on one hit and struck out 11. Cease has struggled at times this year, but he has demostrated his swing-and-miss ability plenty of times during the season. His total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in six of his eight starts since the month of June.
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland's All-Star third basemen, Jose Ramirez, proved that he had zero fatigue after competing in the MLB Home Run Derby. Ramirez kicked off the series going 2-for-4 with two RBI and is due for another big-time performance. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Angel Martinez
Since being called up from Triple-A Columbus, Angel Martinez has solidified himself as the Guardians' No. 2 hitter in the lineup. The former highly-touted prospect is hitting .275 on the year, while batting an incredible .350 at home. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in his past three contests.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.