Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 21 vs San Diego Padres
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs San Diego Padres
O/U: 7.5
CLE SP: Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA)
SD SP: Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA)
Ben Lively
Ben Lively has been the lifeline to the Guardians' pitching rotation this season. With Shane Bieber out for the rest of the season and Triston McKenzie underperforming this year, Lively has stepped up for Cleveland in a huge way. The veteran right-hander struggled in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, but still holds a 5-0 record in home games this season. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in eight of his last nine starts.
Luis Arraez
The Padres' offense got the best of Gavin Williams in Saturday's contest, and first basemen Luis Arraez was a major contributor. The 27-year-old leadoff hitter went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI last night, raising his batting average to .312 on the season. Arraez has been incredible on the road in 2024, batting .380 with 11 doubles and 12 RBI. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Michael King
The pitching depth for the Padres is on full display against the Guardians, as Michael King will take the mound for series finale. The veteran starting pitcher is carrying a 1.59 ERA in the month of July, which is a better testament to his efforts this season instead of the 7-6 record. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in seven-straight starts.
Steven Kwan
Cleveland's offense was nowhere to be found in Saturday's loss to the Padres, as the dominant lineup managed to tally only one hit against San Diego's pitching staff. However, outfielder Steven Kwan is always a safe bet after a rough hitting performance. The leadoff hitter did not reach base yesterday, but went 2-for-4 in the first game of the series. Kwan still holds a .351 batting average this year, which makes him a trusted hitter for the Guardians today. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
