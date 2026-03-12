Cleveland Guardians Coaching Staff Applauds Travis Bazzana's Competitive Nature

Travis Bazzana's making waves in 2026.

Following an impressive start to spring training and a respectable showing on the international stage of the World Baseball Classic, the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft is already turning heads for his ability on the diamond.

The Cleveland Guardians coaching staff has been impressed, with manager Stephen Vogt praising his home run power in his WBC debut. It hasn't just been Vogt, though, as hitting coach Grank Fink also praised his ability to step up in big moments and compete at a high level.

"Every time you see him come up in a big moment, whether it's the WBC or even here in spring training, he is competing, that's a really special trait to have as a player," Fink said.

As Travis Bazzana get ready to rejoin the #Guardians, hitting coach Grant Fink shares what he has liked out of the top prospect:



That mindset and desire to be a top competitor have become Bazzana’s defining traits as he continues to climb through the ranks of the organization.

In his limited spring training opportunities, he's slashed .250/.333/.625 for an OPS of .958. He's knocked two hits in eight at-bats, one of which went the distance, all while tacking on four RBI. In WBC play, he finished with three hits and a home run in 16 at-bats, slashing .188/.235/.375 for an OPS of .610.

Although Bazzana and Team Australia ended up getting bounced from the WBC, the experience ended up benefiting the youngster in numerous ways. From his play on the field to his mindset, multiple areas of him grew.

Even in clutch moments, there was a glimpse of what made him so special while playing at Oregon State.

Against Korea in the eighth inning, he tried to cut down the team's deficit, knocking a one-out RBI single to help cut the lead down to four. While it wasn't enough for the win, seeing a 23-year-old not shy away from the bright lights is important.

"That's the hitter that we see in Travis [Bazzana]," said Vogt when reflecting on the knock he had.

As Bazzana continues to ramp up preparation for the 2026 regular season, plenty of eyes will begin to turn to see whether or not he'll get the nod for a big league debut.

The Guardians have been deliberate with their top prospect’s development, very rarely rushing them to the highest level of the game, but Bazzana's combination of plate discipline, power and competitive edge that many rave about continues to make a strong case that he's ready for a call-up.

For now, he'll have to continue to impress and build up a quality of consistency in spring training as he returns from the WBC.