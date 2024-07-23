Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 23 vs Detroit Tigers
After Monday night's brutal loss, the Cleveland Guardians look to bounce back against the Detroit Tigers in game two of the four-game series.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Xzavion Curry (0-2, 5.19 ERA)
DET SP: Tyler Holton
Xzavion Curry
With the Guardians nearing the end of their starting pitching rotation, the team will turn to Xzavion Curry for game two. Curry has yet to find his true role with Cleveland, as he has seen time as a starter and a long reliever for the ball club in 2024.
It's highly unlikely that the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher will go deep into the outing, but his total strikeouts are set at an interesting 3.5 (+130) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Matt Vierling
It's not the first time that Detroit's starting third baseman Matt Vierling has appeared on the betting guide. The veteran hitter is batting .256 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs on the season and continues to be a driving force for the Tigers' offense.
Vierling is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 with five doubles during the stretch. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in 10 of the 14 games during the month of July.
Jose Ramirez
Despite the team's offensive struggles after the All-Star Break, Jose Ramirez has continued to dominate at the plate. The Guardians' star third basemen is 5-for-16 with three RBIs in the second half of the season and will likely benefit from the bullpen matchup tonight. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.