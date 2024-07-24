Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 24 vs Detroit Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians have found themselves back in the win column after Tuesday night's victory against the Detroit Tigers. The team has a chance to reclaim the best record in the American League in Wednesday's contest.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 7
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.54 ERA)
DET SP: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 3.13 ERA)
Tanner Bibee
The Guardians' ace pitcher, Tanner Bibee, will get the call in Game 3 against the Tigers. In a rotation of uncertainty, Bibee has been the most consistent starting pitcher for the AL Central-leading Guardians. The right-handed pitcher did not light up the stat sheet in his last start against the San Diego Padres, but Bibee did not give up a run between the two hits he forfeited over 5.2 innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 6.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Colt Keith
Detroit's lineup did not feature a multi-hit player in Tuesday night's contest, but second basemen Colt Keith extended his hit streak to three games after going 1-for-4. In a matchup that will likely be pitcher-dominant, Keith can be a nice "safety blanket." His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in two of his last three games.
Jack Flaherty
After the Guardians racked up 23 hits in the past two games against the Tigers, the offense will be battle-tested against Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. The veteran arm has formed a perfect 1-2 punch with Tarik Skubal, posting a 3.13 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 2024. Flaherty gets a favorable matchup against Cleveland, as Flaherty's high strikeout rate is perfect when facing a Guardians lineup that is averaging eight strikeouts in the series. His total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steven Kwan
Cleveland's thrilling 5-4 victory in Tuesday's night matchup was partly due to the efforts of outfielder Steven Kwan. The team's leadoff hitter has found his groove after the All-Star break, going 3-for-8 with a home run in the first two games of the series against Detroit. Kwan's total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in three of his last five starts.
Daniel Schneemann
With how volatile the team's offense has been in the second half of the season, it could be a challenge to find good value. However, Daniel Schneemann could be an underrated hitter tonight. His total bases is set at 0.5 (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in two of his last four games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
