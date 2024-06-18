Cleveland Guardians Betting Guide: June 18 vs Seattle Mariners
After a rough stint in Toronto Blue Jays, the Guardians return home for a three game series against the Seattle Mariners in a clash of divisional frontrunners.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Seattle Mariners
O/U 8.5
CLE SP: Triston McKenzie
SEA SP: Bryce Miller
Cleveland is a slight favorite in tonight's 6:40 pm ET contest (Guardians' Moneyline: -125 at DraftKings Sportsbook).
Seattle (43-31) comes into the three-game set on a hot streak, winning six of its last seven games. The combination of red-hot bats and stellar pitching has fueled the Mariners during the past two series.
The last time these squads faced off, the Guardians took the series 2-1 in an eventful series back in the beginning of the season (second series of the year).
Triston McKenzie will get the start on the mound, while the Mariners will have Bryce Miller as their starter. McKenzie, who is perhaps progressing more slowly than fans anticipated after his season-ending injury in 2023, holds 3-3 on the season with a 4.10 ERA. The crafty righty has averaged five strikeouts in his 13 appearances in 2024, but will face a Seattle lineup that ranks second in the MLB this season in strikeouts against RHP.
McKenzie's strikeout total is 5.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
One of the biggest takeaways from the Guardians' previous matchup: the bats are alive, but it's more heavily focused on individual players. Steven Kwan has arguably been one of the best players across MLB in the month of June, batting .510 in the 10 games with 20 hits.
Kwan's hits total is 1.5 (+160) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Naylor should benefit from Miller starting tonight. The Guardians' power bat has found a ton of success against RHP this season, batting .244 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs.
Naylor's line on home runs tonight is +550, and +130 to have a RBI at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
