Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 21 vs Toronto Blue Jays
After a seven-run second inning in last night's 7-1 victory, the Cleveland Guardians have a chance to clinch the series in today's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Toronto Blue Jays
O/U: 9
CLE SP: Ben Lively (6-3, 3.02 ERA)
TOR SP: Jose Berrios (6-5, 3.13 ERA)
Ben Lively has been the Guardians' unsung hero this season, as the 32-year-old RHP has solidified himself in Cleveland's pitching rotation. While he may not be as dominant as Shane Bieber, Lively's 3.02 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 11 starts has been a key piece to the Guardians' recent success.
The veteran arm is coming off a rough loss against the Blue Jays last weekend, giving up four runs on six hits in four innings of work. Lively's total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite not clearing this mark in the month of June, Lively has achieved at least five punchouts in seven out of his 11 starts this year.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will look to make a last-minute push for the starting 1B role in the 2024 MLB All-Star game. The Blue Jays' power bat went 2-for-4 with a home run in Friday's game. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Guardians' offense will look to continue their recent success against Toronto's SP Jose Berrios in today's showdown. Berrios gave up four runs on eight hits, including a home run, in his last start against Cleveland. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportbook.
Cleveland's cleanup hitter Josh Naylor has put together a fantastic week at the plate. The All-Star hopeful went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday night's win over the Blue Jays. Like Guerrero Jr, Naylor's total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steven Kwan's 14-game hit streak ended Friday evening. However, he is due for a big game today after losing his streak. His total hits is set at 1.5 (+155) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Another Guardians hitter to keep an eye on today is outfielder Will Brennan, who has been hot at the dish as of late. Brennan's total bases is set at 1.5 (+125) along with his total for RBI at 0.5 (+195) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.