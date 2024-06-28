Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 28 vs Kansas City Royals
The Cleveland Guardians fell short in Thursday night's battle against the Kansas City Royals, as the offense managed to score just one run on seven hits. Fueled by a 2-1 loss, Cleveland is on the hunt to break its two-game skid tonight.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Kansas City Royals
O/U: 9.5
CLE SP: Triston McKenzie (3-4, 4.66 ERA)
KC SP: Alec Marsh (5-5, 4.40 ERA)
Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie struggled in his past two outings, going for a combined 5.1 innings. He gave up a total of seven runs on six hits (three home runs) against the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. On the bright side, in his last start against the Blue Jays, McKenzie tallied six strikeouts in his three innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bobby Witt Jr. was mentioned in yesterday's betting guide. However, he went 1-for-4 in Thursday's contest. The big-time bat for the Royals is due for a bounce-back performance tonight against McKenzie, and his total bases is once again set at 1.5 (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Another Kansas City hitter worth looking at is catcher Salvador Perez, who went 2-for-3 in the first game of this series. There is more value in his total bases compared to Witt's line, as Perez's total bases is set at 1.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
After leaving nine guys on base Thursday evening, the Guardians' offense will look to capitalize against Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh. The right-hander like McKenize, has struggled in his two previous starts, giving up a combined 10 runs on 13 hits. Marsh's total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has cleared this margin in 10 of his 14 starts this season.
In a rare occasion, outfielder Steven Kwan only recorded one hit in his five at bats against Michael Wacha last night. Despite having one hit, Kwan still hit the over in his total bases. His total bases remains at 1.5 (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Naylor's recent stint has not been friendly to bettors taking his overs. He is 3-for-17 in his past four starts, which includes three hitless games. At some point, Naylor is due to break out of this slump, and he could easily do it tonight against Marsh. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.