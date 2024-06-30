Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 30 vs Kansas City Royals
The Cleveland Guardians are on the hunt to split the series against the Kansas City Royals in today's matchup.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Kansas City Royals
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Logan Allen (8-3, 5.72 ERA)
KC SP: Seth Lugo (10-2, 2.29 ERA)
Logan Allen will make his 17th start of the season today against the Royals. The Guardians' LHP is coming off a rough start against the Baltimore Orioles, where he gave up six runs on nine hits and three home runs in three innings of work. Allen has a tough matchup against a Kansas City offense that has been productive in the current series against Cleveland. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Royals' first baseman, Vinnie Pasquantino, has found his groove at the plate during the Kansas City home stint. He is 4-for-11 with two home runs and four RBIs against the Guardians and is set for another big game at the dish today. Pasquantino's total bases is set at 1.5 (+150) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Guardians' offense will face a tough challenge against Royals' starting pitcher, Seth Lugo. The RHP is coming off one of his strongest outings of the season, where he did not give up a run off two hits in six innings of work against the Miami Marlins. Lugo's total strikeouts are set at 4.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin that he easily cleared in his eight-strikeout performance versus the Marlins.
Jose Ramirez has been the lifeline to Cleveland's offense, which has struggled recently against the Royals. In the past three games, the star third basemen is 5-for-12 with two home runs and three RBIs. If the Guardians want to split the series against Kansas City, Ramirez will have to have another productive day at the plate. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin that he has cleared in each game this series.
The Josh Naylor that fans are familiar with finally appeared in yesterday's victory, as the power bat went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. After his recent slump, he is primed for another solid game today. Naylor's total bases is set at 1.5 (+130), along with his total RBIs being set at 0.5 (+155) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.