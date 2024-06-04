Guardians In Top-5 Of MLB.com's Latest Power Rankings
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball through the first third of the season. They have a slight lead on first place in their division and have one of the top records in the American League.
The team is finally getting some national recognition for their strong start and that is reflected in MLB.com’s latest power rankings.
Cleveland was ranked as baseball’s third-best team by Will Leitch of MLB.com. This is what he had to say about the Guardians over the last week:
“The Guardians were relatively mortal this week, going 3-3 against the Rockies and Nationals, and the best proof that they are human not world-destroying robots is that they finally last at home on Sunday. Until then, they had won nine in a row at Progressive Field, outsourcing their opponents 50-25 in those nine games. They’re still 20-7 at home … and about to start a three-game set against the Royals, the team desperately trying to keep up with them in AL Central.”
For reference, here’s where the rest of the AL Central panned out in the rankings:
- Cleveland Guardians (3)
- Kansas City Royals (8)
- Minnesota Twins (9)
- Detroit Tigers (17)
- Chicago White Sox (30)
The Guardians have a chance to solidify their position as one of baseball’s top teams this week. As Leitch mentioned in his assessment, Cleveland is set to face off against the Royals for the next three games. This is the first time the Guardians have played Kansas City this season and, even though it’s the beginning of June, there is a lot on the line.
A series victory could perhaps propel the Guardians into the top two teams in baseball, but a series loss could have a lasting effect on their reputation as a legit contender.