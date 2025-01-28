Cleveland Guardians Manager Has Clear Goal For 2025 Roster
Stephen Vogt may have had an All-Star caliber playing career as a catcher, but it's pretty clear that he's destined to be a great manager, too.
With that in mind, the Cleveland Guardians are pretty lucky they hired him when they did.
In his first season as skipper, Vogt's team won 92 games, reclaimed the top spot in the American League Central, and reached the ALCS in a memorable playoff run.
However, that was in '24, and Vogt had a clear goal for his team heading into the 2025 season. He said the only way to top his rookie year is to win it all.
"We want to compete to win the World Series. And so, for us, a successful year is to have a very good run and get to the postseason and have a very good run in the postseason," said Vogt during an interview with Fox 8 News Cleveland.
However, 2025 will look much different from last season, simply considering the departures of Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor.
While Vogt admitted that their presence both on the field and the locker room would be missed, he also pointed out that, "You just have opportunities for guys to step up. Losing Josh and Andres those are two big hits. Not only to our team, but to our culture to our clubhouse. They were great people we're going to miss, but we've got some really good players that can step up and have the opportunity to contribute."
The act of winning a World Series happens in October, but the work starts in February during Spring Training when the team determines an identity and roles with it for the season.
"I think every year is different. We can look back in '24, but we have a new team. So we have to find the new identity in spring training and roll that right into the year," said Vogt.
This was one of the key reasons the '24 Guardians had so much success, and Vogt is looking to establish a similar mindset this year, too.
If the Cleveland team can rally around each other, recognize their strengths, and put it all together, there's no reason to think they can't return to the postseason in 2025.
Anything can happen once the playoffs start, including winning a World Series.