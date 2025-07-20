Guardians' Trade Deadline Plans are Becoming Painfully Clear
Last year, the Cleveland Guardians were obvious buyers heading into the MLB trade deadline. They boasted one of the best records in baseball, but they had some pretty clear holes that needed to be addressed. This time around, however, it's a different story.
Yes, the Guardians have been playing better of late, having won seven of their last nine games following a 10-game losing streak. However, they are just 47-50 and have gone 18-28 after a 29-22 start to the season. It's pretty apparent that they aren't contenders.
Cleveland is a frugal organization when it is winning. Let alone when it is definitely not going to be pushing for a World Series championship. And now, with the deadline less than two weeks away, the Guardians' plans are becoming abundantly clear.
Evidently, Cleveland is listening to offers for both Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith. There has even been speculation that it could trade Steven Kwan. Basically, anyone other than Jose Ramirez can be had, and I bet even Ramirez could be dealt if the Guardians were to receive a Godfather offer for the 32-year-old star.
While Cleveland may not be a classic seller, especially with three Wild Card spots up for grabs, but one thing is for sure: the Guardians will almost certainly not be buyers.
It seems hard to imagine Cleveland making a serious push to add to its roster this summer, and the fact that the Guardians are reportedly shopping around both Clase and Smith is evidence of that. Even if Cleveland isn't likely to move either reliever, the fact that the Guardians are even considering it demonstrates they aren't thinking about buying.
Cleveland is very cost-conscious, and it is also incredibly protective of its prospects. The Guardians won't be taking on significant salary, and they won't be parting with prime minor-league talent for a rental. Add that up, and what do you get?
Cleveland fans should absolutely brace themselves for either a very boring or a very disappointing trade deadline. That much is painfully obvious.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: A 'Reset' Has Been Exactly What This Guardians Hitter Needed
MORE: REPORT: Guardians 'Listening' In Trade Talks for Star Duo
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Skipper Provides Injury Update On All-Star
MORE: Insider Reveals Shocking Trade Update on Guardians' Emmanuel Clase
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Swing Mind-Bending Trade With AL Contender