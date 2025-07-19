Insider Reveals Shocking Trade Update on Guardians' Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is one the hottest names on trade speculation with the MLB trade deadline looming, but the general consensus has long been that the Guardians will be holding on to the three-time All-Star.
But is Cleveland's mindset changing?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic feels that the Guardians may very well move Clase before July 31, noting that Cleveland wants another bat and feels that Cade Smith can assume the closer role should the team decide to send Clase packing.
"I think Cleveland's at the point now, they're looking at their lineup, their 26th in runs scored, 20th in home runs, and they're feeling like look, we can put Cade Smith closing, let's move on from Clase," Bowden said on Foul Territory.
The former MLB general manager then went on to name the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers as potential landing spots for Clase, noting that the Phillies and Mets are much more obvious destinations due to the fact that the Tigers play in the AL Central.
Clase got off to a rough start this season, but has rebounded to log a 2.86 ERA while allowing 44 hits and registering 44 strikeouts over 44 innings of work. He has not been quite as dominant as he was in 2023, but he has still been very good over the last couple of months.
There has been some conjecture that the Guardians could potentially flip Clase for an established bat, so we will see what they decide to do prior to the end of the month.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Swing Mind-Bending Trade With AL Contender
MORE: Guardians Have Massive Opportunity Coming Out of All-Star Break
MORE: Guardians Receive Strong Emmanuel Clase Trade Prediction
MORE: MLB Insider Reveals Which Guardians Aren't Available for Trade
MORE: Insider Believes Guardians Star Is A Player 'To Watch' As Trade Deadline Looms