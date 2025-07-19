REPORT: Guardians 'Listening' In Trade Talks for Star Duo
If there's one area the Cleveland Guardians can subtract from, and still feel confident about their depth, it's in the bullpen.
The Guardians have multiple elite relievers in their bullpen, and still have arms at Triple-A who could make their MLB debut at some point this season.
It would make sense for Cleveland to trade away a reliever before the deadline, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported that the front office is "listening" in trade discussions for two of their top back-end relievers.
"Guardians are listening on relievers, including stars Smith and Clasé. Prices are understandably high. They are seen as not too likely to trade either top pen guy, and with MLB's easiest closing schedule, they aren't even a certain selle," wrote Heyman on X.
This report does make sense, considering Cleveland's history. The Guardians are the type of organization that listens in on trade talks for just about every player not named Jose Ramirez.
That said, "listening" does not mean the front office is shopping Clasé or Smith, or that they are guaranteed to trade one or both of their star reliever before the trade deadline.
However, Heyman does note that the organization is listening on relievers in general, and it wouldn't be shocking for Cleveland to trade away at least one of their arms in the bullpen.
As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, it'll be interesting to see whether or not the Guardians actually do end up trading one of their top relievers or wait until a later date.
