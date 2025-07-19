Cleveland Guardians Skipper Provides Injury Update On All-Star
The Cleveland Guardians are coming out of the All-Star Break with an injury update to one of the most valuable players in their lineup.
Stephen Vogt shared before Friday's game that Steven Kwan received an injection on Wednesday for a lingering wrist injury.
Currently, he's considered day-to-day and was not in the starting lineup for Cleveland's series opener against the Athletics.
Kwan did play in the All-Star Game on Monday night and was even responsible for the game-tying single that ultimately led to the game's first-ever "swing-off" to decide the winner with the game still tied after the 10th inning.
However, Vogt said giving Kwan the opportunity to play in the Midsummer Classic was always a part of their plan
"The plan was for him to go play in the All-Star Game, go see our docs on Wednesday and then they would come up with … we knew the injection could be a possibility. We've been talking about that for the last month while he's dealing with the wrist," explained Cleveland's skipper.
If the Guardians are hoping to make a second-half of the season push for one of the Wild Card spots, they're going to need to have Kwan in the lineup and in left field.
Cleveland's All-Star is currently slashing .285/.345/.396 with an OPS of .741. However, over his last 30 games, Kwan has a batting average of just .206 with an OBP of .250.
Hopefully, this injection can help Kwan return to being the contact hitter and on-base machine that he has been for the majority of his career.
