Guardians Skipper Has Seen Key Change In Kyle Manzardo This Season
Kyle Manzardo is already one of the best hitters in the Cleveland Guardians’ lineup, but he’s far from a finished product.
It’s easy to forget that this season is still Manzardo’s first full year in the big leagues; there’s going to be growing pains, and there’s going to be progress. It’s all about patience and seeing growth.
Stephen Vogt has been really pleased with the development Manzardo has shown throughout the season, and touched on one key difference he’s seen in the 25-year-old’s growth and plate approach.
“I think Kyle’s really learned how to use the whole field. I think early in his big-league [career], his first few stints with us last year, it was a lot of pull. Then early in the [2025] year, it was a lot of pull,” explained Cleveland’s skipper.
“Now, he’s using the whole field. He’s taking his single, he’s driving balls the other way, he’s taking his walks. We’ve really seen him really give a professional at-bat from a majority of this year.”
Vogt’s comments about Manzardo being willing to not only pass the eye test, but the stats back them up.
Heading into Monday’s contest, Manzardo was pulling 38.1 percent of the balls he put in play this season, which is actually identical to what it was during the 2024 season. However, he has increased the number of balls put in play to the center of the field by three percent.
Manzardo’s linedrive tendencies have also increased from 17.1 percent to 21.6 percent, signaling he’s getting better at picking which pitches to swing at.
However, Vogt noted the hitting isn’t the only growth he’s seen in Manzardo as a player. Cleveland’s skipper also thinks Manzardo is becoming a better defender.
“We’ve seen some growth at first base. He had a rough game earlier in the year, and that kind of trickled with him for a week or so afterward that. But he’s been solid over at first base,” said Vogt.
Does Manzardo still have some areas he’s working on and needs to improve? Of course, every big-leaguer does.
But as Vogt said, “We’re really happy with the development of Kyle, and he’s handled himself well.”
