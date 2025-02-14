Cleveland Guardians Superstar Named Top-10 MLB Player Right Now
Major League Baseball has plenty of superstar players throughout the league.
While baseball has historically been dominated by talent on large-market teams, the Cleveland Guardians still have one of the best players in the game.
MLB Network wrapped up their countdown of the game's top 100 players heading into the 2025 season, and the Guardian's own superstar Jose Ramirez was ranked as the ninth-best player in the game.
Ramirez isn't getting younger, but he's still one of the most consistent players in the game and, in some respects, continues to get better in some areas.
J-Ram hit 39 home runs and stole 41 bases during 2024, both a career-high for the 32-year-old. He also finished the year with a .279/.335/.537 and a .872 OPS.
Not only is Ramirez one of the best offensive players in the sport, he remains one of the best defensive third basemen in the game, too.
If Ramirez played in a larger market with more eyes on him, there's a good chance he could be higher on this list. The superstar third baseman certainly has the talent and stats to back this up.
With Cleveland having one of the top players in baseball and a generational talent who has openly stated they want to finish their career with the organization, the Guardians should be doing everything they can to win on his timeline.
The Guardians haven't quite made the win-now moves fans are hoping for, but this roster still has the potential to win the American League Central in 2025 and make some noise in the playoffs.
Ramirez will eventually start to regress, but as it stands, he's still clearly one of the best players in the game.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Why Former Top Guardians Prospect Could Still Turn Career Around
MORE: Guardians Predicted To Start Elite Prospect In Opening Day Lineup
MORE: Former Key Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Signs in Japan
MORE: Top Guardians Position Battles To Watch As Spring Training Starts
MORE: Guardians Clearly Made the Right Decision With This Pitcher