Guardians Predicted To Start Elite Prospect In Opening Day Lineup
In about six weeks, MLB teams will play their first official game of the 2025 season.
The Cleveland Guardians enter spring training with several position battles unresolved, so it's still unclear what their first lineup of the season will look like.
Mandy Bell of MLB.com recently projected what she believes the Guardians 2025 Opening Day lineup will be, and this is what she put together.
1. Steven Kwan, LF
2. Kyle Manzardo, DH
3. José Ramírez, 3B
4. Carlos Santana, 1B
5. Lane Thomas, CF
6. Will Brennan, RF
7. Bo Naylor, C
8. Juan Brito, 2B
9. Brayan Rocchio, SS
The biggest question that still faces the Guardians is who will start the season a second base.
This projection gives Brito the nod, but he will "still have to prove during Spring Training that he's ready to make his Major League debut instead of letting Gabriel Arias, who already has big league experience, man the position."
Seeing Brito get the start at second base wouldn't be a surprise at all. He's Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) and easily has the highest upside of any of the contenders to play second base.
However, the Guardians typically don't call up their top prospects until later in the warmer spring months, which is why Arias could also be a very serious option.
Right field is another one of Cleveland's top position battles during spring training. While Brennan is in this lineup, it could also very easily by Jhonkensy Noel if the Kansas City Royals start a lefty in the season opener.
Looking higher up in the order, there's also a chance that Santana could hit second and Manzardo hit fourth, given the 39-year-old's career OBP.
The bottom line with this projection is that the Guardians do have some clear locks, such as Jose Ramirez at third base and Steven Kwan in left field.
However, Cleveland also still has some answers to questions across the diamond, which they'll have to do during spring training.
