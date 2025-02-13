Top Guardians Position Battles To Watch As Spring Training Starts
Yes, spring training is a time for players to ramp up and get ready for another long MLB season.
However, for some teams, such as the Cleveland Guardians, it's also a time to evaluate their talent and for the organization to make some key roster decisions for the upcoming year.
There are multiple position battles brewing across the diamond. Here are three of the top competitions to watch throughout spring training.
Second Base
Top Candidates: Angel Martinez, Daniel Schneemann, Gabriel Arias, Juan Brito, and Tyler Freeman.
The second base position battle started the moment the Guardians traded Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Cleveland certainly has plenty of options to be their short-term answer before Travis Bazzana is ready for his big league debut. Who will stand out is the real question.
No one is going to replicate what Gimenez did defensively, so whoever stands out the most with the bat during spring training could very well end up being the Opening Day starter on the right side of the infield.
Right Field
Top Candidates: Angel Martinez, Chase DeLauter, Johnathan Rodriguez, Jhonkensy Noel, Tyler Freeman, and Will Brennan.
Steven Kwan is locked in as the Guardians' left fielder, and Lane Thomas will likely start the year in center field. That leaves an open spot in right field for one or two of
Like second base, Cleveland must get more production out of their right fielders throughout the year to repeat as American League Central champions.
Noel and Brennan finished 2024 in a platoon role, and this could certainly be how the 2025 season starts, too.
However, DeLauter could easily push for an Opening Day big league debut, and Rodriguez still has potential as a power hitter. Martinez and Freeman, who make the team as utility players, could also see time there.
Fifth Starter In Rotation
Top Candidates: Doug Nikhazy, Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen, and Slade Cecconi
At the moment, Triston McKenzie likely has the upper hand to be the fifth starter in Cleveland's rotation. But given his underwhelming 2024 season, that spot is by no means a lock.
If McKenzie struggles throughout the spring, this could open the door for one of the Guardian's other pitchers to prove they belong in the rotation.
It will be interesting to see which other pitchers are stretched out as starters during camp and how they look in that role.
