3 Changes The Cleveland Guardians Should Make Right Now
Nothing is going right for the Cleveland Guardians right now—absolutely nothing.
For the betterment of this season and the future, here are three changes the Guardians should make right now.
Let Kyle Manzardo Hit Against Left-Handed Pitchers
The platoon matchup for the Guardians has become a theme of the season, but it's not quite working out in Cleveland's favor.
One change the Guardians should make moving forward is letting Kyle Manzardo hit more against left-handed pitchers.
When Manzardo is hitting off lefties this season (43 at-bats), he has an .867 OPS, including four home runs and two doubles.
Hitting lefties may never be Manzardo's biggest strength during his career, but he's shown some success in the past, and the only way the 24-year-old can reach his full potential is to be challenged in the batter's box.
Call Up A Prospect (Or Two)
Chase DeLauter, C.J. Kayfus, and Juan Brito have nothing left to prove at the minor league level. The trio of the Guardians' prospects have all proven they are ready for The Show, and the Triple-A stats are just one piece of evidence.
Brito - .259/.361/.469
DeLauter - .298/.403/.500
Kayfus - .313/.408/.571
Will they struggle when they finally make their big-league debut?
Most likely. Very few players find immediate, consistent success.
However, the Guardians had a team wRC+ of 87 heading into Thursday night's game.
Even if one of them can be a league-average hitter, or just below it, they could be an upgrade in Cleveland's lineup.
Daniel Schneemann Should Play Every Day
Daniel Schneemann has been one of the bigger offensive bright spots for the Guardians this season.
His overall season stats may not show it, but he had an OPS of .822 in May, including five home runs and 12 RBI.
However, the 28-year-old only appeared in 19 games in June when the Guardians faced multiple left-handed starters. Schneemann finished the month with a .190 batting average.
Schneemann showed earlier this season that he can get his bat going when he's in the lineup every day. As long as Gabriel Arias is on the injured list and Brito is playing in Columbus, Schneemann should be in the starting lineup.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Make Several Roster Moves Before Series Finale vs. Cubs
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Urged to Make Shocking Trade Deadline Move
MORE: Would Guardians Make This Desperation Move Before MLB Trade Deadline?
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Under Investigation By MLB
MORE: Guardians' Steven Kwan Named As Shocking Possible Trade Candidate