Would Guardians Make This Desperation Move Before MLB Trade Deadline?
The Cleveland Guardians are floundering right now, having lost six straight games to fall to 40-44 on the season with the MLB trade deadline looming.
At this point, it's becoming increasingly obvious that the Guardians are not contenders as currently constructed, and they honestly might not even be a legitimate Wild Card hopeful.
Cleveland has multiple glaring issues, but perhaps its biggest problem is its lack of offensive firepower, particularly in its outfield where both center field and right field have been a catastrophe.
Henry Palatella of Away Back Gone has rattled off some "desperation" ideas to potentially save the Guardians' season, and of them is trading for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.
"Mullins is an impending free agent so his prospect return wouldn’t be as hefty, and has a profile that fits the mold of what the Guardians want in a position player," Palatella wrote. "It’s not like he could be worse."
Well, the last part of that is true. It's hard to be worse than what players like Nolan Jones, Lane Thomas and Jhonkensy Noel (who was demoted last month) have given Cleveland this season, although it's not like Mullins has been a world beater himself.
The 30-year-old is slashing .213/.298/.406 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI over 283 plate appearances while posting a minus-16 DRS out in center field this year.
Mullins has historically been known as a strong defensive outfielder, but his glove has slipped tremendously over the last couple of years. Couple that with the fact that his bat isn't exactly top notch, and you have to wonder if he would even be worth it for the Guardians.
Sure, Cleveland could probably get him on the cheap (relatively speaking), but unless the Guardians make other moves, as well, how much would Mullins really move the needle for them?
