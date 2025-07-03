Guardians Make Several Roster Moves Before Series Finale vs. Cubs
The Cleveland Guardians are trying to avoid a sweep against the Chicago Cubs and are losing their seventh straight game.
Ahead of their series finale at Wrigley Field, the Guardians made several roster moves that affect the MLB roster.
Luis Ortiz - Placed On MLB Administrative Leave
Earlier on Thursday, the MLB announced that Luis Ortiz "has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through the end of the All-Star break due to an MLB investigation."
Joey Cantillo - Recalled From Triple-A
Ortiz was supposed to start for the Guardians on Thursday night, but Joey Cantillo was recalled from Triple-A and will start in his place.
This appearance will be Cantillo's first start with the big-league team this season.
He's appeared in 21 games, recording a 3.81 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP as a reliever, but Cleveland sent him down to the minors at the end of May to stretch him back out as a starter.
Kolby Allard - Designated For Assignment
Kolby Allard has pitched some big depth innings out of the bullpen for the Guardians this season, but now his future with the organization is in jeopardy as Cleveland designated him for assignment.
Allard has an ERA of 2.55 pitching out of the bullpen this season. His most recent appearance came on Wednesday night, throwing 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
This move likely resulted from Cleveland needing another long reliever out of the bullpen. Hopefully, Allard can clear waivers and re-sign with the organization on a minor league deal.
Doug Nikhazy - Recalled From Triple-A
The answer to Cleveland's long relief void looks to be Doug Nikhazy, as the Guardians recalled the left-hander from Triple-A on Thursday.
Nikhazy's MLB debut earlier this season didn't go well, giving up six earned runs in three innings. However, he's still shown plenty of promise of being a quality big league pitcher in the minors.
Depending on how far Cantillo gets in the game on Thursday, the Guardians could easily ask Nikhazy to throw two or three innings of relief.
