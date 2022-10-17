Skip to main content

ALDS Game Five Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians At New York Yankees

Cleveland and New York play in game five of the American League Division Series in the Bronx.
Follow along to our ALDS Game Five game thread as we provide updates, stats, and highlights from all the action at Progressive Field. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

Make sure to refresh your browser so you don't miss any of the action.

---

6:30 PM - Rain Delay

Well, this game isn't starting on time.

After a meeting with both Terry Francona and Aaron Boone, it was decided that tonight's game will start with a rain delay.

The weather forecast for the night doesn't look great but the two teams will do everything they can to get the game in tonight.

6:00 PM  - Starting Lineups

Guardians Lineup

  1. Steven Kwan LF
  2. Amed Rosario SS
  3. Jose Ramirez 3B
  4. Josh Naylor DH
  5. Oscar Gonzalez RF
  6. Andres Gimenez 2B
  7. Gabriel Arias 1B
  8. Austin Hedges C
  9. Myles Straw CF

Starting Pitcher - Aaron Civale

Yankees Lineup

  1. Gleybor Torres 2B
  2. Aaron Judge RF
  3. Anthony Rizzo 1B
  4. Giancarlo Stanton DH
  5. Josh Donaldson 3B
  6. Oswaldo Cabrera SS
  7. Harrison Bader CF
  8. Jose Trevino C
  9. Aaron Hicks LF

Starting Pitcher - Jameson Taillon

