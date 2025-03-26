Analyst Delivers Astonishing Prediction for Guardians Star
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, but how much can he build on that in 2025, if at all?
Kwan flirted with .400 for a bit last year, but ultimately ended up hitting just .291 courtesy of a miserable second-half slide. He still earned an All-Star selection and won a Gold Glove, but there is no doubt that 2024 was a tale of two halves for the 27-year-old.
That being said, it was hard not to be impressed with what Kwan achieved, and his .863 OPS in the playoffs certainly helped compensate for his post-All-Star break malaise.
Heading into the new MLB campaign, there are big expectations for Kwan, and James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has dropped a wildly bold prediction for the lefty: hitting over 25 home runs.
"Kwan hit a career-high 14 home runs last season in 122 games, surpassing his home run total from the previous two seasons by three," Mastrucci wrote. "There is a genuine case to be made for Kwan to eclipse the 20-home run mark if he could have stayed healthy for the entire season. ... Do not be surprised if Kwan post some of the best numbers of his career in what is his fourth major league season."
Kwan is definitely not known as a power hitter, as he has amassed a grand total of 25 homers over his first three seasons combined. He did, however, register a career-high .133 ISO in 2024, and it's true that he did miss some time due to injury last May.
All things considered, 25 long balls may be just a tad ambitious for Kwan. If he is able to get to 20 this year, that would be a major accomplishment.
